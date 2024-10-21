Podlasa on Orban's statements about blocking 35 billion euros to Ukraine: it was a political farce

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Podlasa on Orban's statements about blocking 35 billion euros to Ukraine: it was a political farce

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16126 views

Roksolana Pidlasa explained that Orban could not block the EU's €35 billion allocation to Ukraine. All that is needed to disburse the funds is a simple majority vote in the EU Council, not a unanimous decision.

Podlasa on Orban's statements about blocking 35 billion euros to Ukraine: it was a political farce

When Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he would block the allocation of 35 billion euros to Ukraine, which was a political farce, he did not have that option. After all, all that was needed to allocate the funds was a simple majority vote in the EU Council. This was reported by Roksolana Pidlasa, MP, chairman of the parliamentary committee on budget, during a telethon on Wednesday, UNN reports.

For Ukraine, this will be a non-repayable loan. That is, Ukraine will not repay this loan of 50 billion euros, which will come to Ukraine. It will be repaid from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets. Most of the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank are located in the European Union, in Belgium, and these funds generate, according to the latest data, from 4 to 5 billion euros annually. With these funds, the EU is offering this 35 billion euro loan to itself and to other countries that will join the mechanism of assistance to Ukraine, including the United States

- Pidlasa said.

She noted that it is important for the US that Russian assets are frozen for at least 3 years, because now every 6 months the EU Council extends the freeze and each time Hungary can use its veto power, which creates great uncertainty for the US.

"And now, when the European Commission has proposed to the EU Council to extend the asset freeze for up to 3 years, Orban (Hungarian Prime Minister - ed.) has again used his veto. Therefore, when he said that he would block the allocation of 35 billion euros to Ukraine, it was a political farce, he did not have that option. To allocate 35 billion euros, only a simple majority of votes was required during the vote in the EU Council, but a unanimous decision was needed to freeze it," explained Pidlasa.

Ms. Podlasa also said that there is now talk that the United States will share its contribution equally with the EU even if there is no three-year freeze.

"When we talk about $50 billion for Ukraine, this $50 billion is the maximum. That is, if the United States provides $20 billion, the EU reduces its contribution from 35 billion euros to 39 billion, and if it is in dollars, also to $20 billion, and another $10 billion is provided by other G7 countries - Britain, Canada and Japan," Podlasa said.

Addendum

Bloomberg reportedthat Orban has again blocked EU efforts to sanction Russia, which are necessary for the deployment of a $50 billion loan to Ukraine.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal saidthat 35 billion euros of special financial assistance to Ukraine through the use of frozen Russian assets, which was agreed by the permanent representatives of the European Union member states, should be available to Ukraine by the end of this year.

On October 14 , it was reportedthat the European Parliament's MEPs on Trade approved a financial aid package to support Ukraine, including an exceptional Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) loan of up to EUR 35 billion.

Add

According to the G7 plan, windfall profits generated by the assets will be used to gradually repay the amount of money each ally will lend to Ukraine. If these profits are no longer available, the West will have to pay the bills.

Initially, it was assumed that the EU and the US would contribute to the loan in equal installments of 18 billion euros (20 billion US dollars) each, but the lack of specifics from Washington forced Brussels to sharply increase its share to 35 billion euros.

The bloc's contribution could be reduced if the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Japan end up making larger pledges. Australia, which is not part of the G7, could also contribute.

European Commission sues Hungary: what is known03.10.24, 22:03 • 17642 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
European Parliament
European Commission
Verkhovna Rada
Bloomberg L.P.
Roksolana Pidlasa
Australia
European Union
Canada
Belgium
United Kingdom
Japan
United States
Ukraine
Viktor Orban
Denis Shmyhal
