European Commission sues Hungary: what is known

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 23608 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 93779 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160233 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134168 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141010 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138022 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178890 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111961 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170106 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104689 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138925 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138566 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 81683 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106614 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108773 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 160233 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178890 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170106 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197550 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186605 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138566 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138925 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145371 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136855 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153849 views
European Commission sues Hungary: what is known

European Commission sues Hungary: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17615 views

The EC is suing Hungary in the European Court of Justice over the Law on the Protection of National Sovereignty. The Commission considers that the law violates EU rights, including fundamental freedoms and data protection.

The European Commission has decided to sue the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg over Hungary's “Protection of National Sovereignty” law, reports UNN.

Details

Today, the European Commission decided to refer Hungary's case (INFR(2024)2001) to the Court of Justice because it considers that its national law on the “Protection of Sovereignty” violates EU law. This national law establishes an “Office for the Protection of Sovereignty” charged with investigating specific acts allegedly carried out for the benefit of another State or foreign authority, organization or individual allegedly capable of violating or endangering Hungary's sovereignty; and organizations whose activities using foreign funding are alleged to influence the outcome of elections or the will of the electorate.

In February 2024, the Commission sent a letter of formal notification to Hungary expressing its concerns. Finding that Hungary's response to its formal notification was unsatisfactory, in May 2024 the Commission sent a reasoned opinion in which it reiterated the complaints concerning the infringement of fundamental rights under the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, the fundamental freedoms of the internal market and EU data protection law. In response to that reasoned opinion, Hungary stated that the Sovereignty Protection Act did not violate EU law and that the concerns raised were unfounded.

After a thorough assessment of the response of the Hungarian authorities, the Commission submits that most of the complaints identified have not yet been addressed. These complaints concern several fundamental rights enshrined in the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights: the right to respect for private and family life, freedom of expression and information, freedom of association, the right to legal professional privilege, and the presumption of innocence, which implies the right not to testify against oneself. The Commission also considers that the law violates several fundamental freedoms of the internal market, the E-Commerce Directive, the Services Directive, and EU data protection legislation.

Background

On December 12, 2023, the Hungarian National Assembly passed the Act on the Protection of Sovereignty, authorizing the new Office to conduct investigations, including into “any activity that is financed from abroad and may influence the results of elections, the will of voters or support such activities”. According to its preamble, the Act was passed in response to increasing illegal attacks on Hungary's sovereignty by foreign organizations and individuals seeking to promote their own interests in Hungary as opposed to Hungarian interests and regulations. The Act gives the Office very broad discretionary powers over investigations, in particular with regard to access to information, which gives the Office the right to intervene in investigations in an intrusive manner. The Act requires extensive publicity of individual investigations and their findings. This will have negative consequences for the actors involved, including a stigmatizing effect. The situation is further exacerbated by the fact that the Office will send an annual public report to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on National Security and to the Government for their response on how they will respond to its findings.

The broad powers and discretion of the Office will have a disproportionate impact on a wide range of individuals and organizations, including civil society organizations, the media and journalists.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

european-commissionEuropean Commission
hungaryHungary

