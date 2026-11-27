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The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the revised draft State Budget for 2027 for its second reading. UNN reports this, citing the government and the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

The document provides for an additional UAH 20.4 billion for servicemen’s financial support, the creation of a fund to insure businesses against war risks, increased public investment, and financing for local budgets. Total expenditures are planned at more than UAH 7.2 trillion. But there is a caveat: even with the receipt of already confirmed international assistance, Ukraine’s uncovered needs will amount to EUR 70 billion.

The revised draft state budget was prepared taking into account the budget conclusions of the Verkhovna Rada adopted following the first reading on October 28, 2026, as well as the recommendations of the International Monetary Fund. For the second reading, the government retained the budget’s key priorities: financing the security and defense sector, social protection of the population, and Ukraine’s recovery.

Economic growth will slow, while inflation will accelerate: updated macroeconomic forecast revealed

The Ministry of Finance revised the draft budget based on the macroeconomic forecast updated by the government. The need to revise it was explained by the intensification of Russian attacks on energy, transport, and production infrastructure from late July through October 2026, as well as delays in the receipt of international financial assistance.

According to the updated forecast, the following economic indicators are expected in 2027:

nominal GDP – UAH 11 trillion 185.1 billion (+UAH 40.7 billion compared with the previous forecast);

real GDP growth – 0.4% (-0.9 percentage points);

inflation – 8.5% (+0.5 percentage points);

average monthly nominal wage – UAH 36,804 (+UAH 2,395).

State budget revenues, excluding interbudgetary transfers, are planned at UAH 5 trillion 599.5 billion. General fund revenues were increased by UAH 59.6 billion compared with the first reading, to UAH 3 trillion 257.6 billion. One of the key sources of additional revenue will be an increase in the expected amount of profit of the National Bank of Ukraine, which the regulator will transfer to the state budget.

Meanwhile, total expenditures of the 2027 state budget will amount to UAH 7 trillion 223.6 billion. According to the Ministry of Finance’s calculations, the need for international financial support is USD 52.6 billion.

Record defense spending and additional funds for the military

In 2027, almost UAH 5 trillion is planned to be allocated to financing the security and defense sector. This is a record amount for the entire period of the full-scale war, which, according to the government’s estimate, will amount to about 43% of Ukraine’s GDP.

For the second reading, the government additionally allocated UAH 20.4 billion for the financial support of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Total expenditures on remuneration, including payroll charges, in this area will amount to UAH 1 trillion 813.2 billion. Part of the state budget’s defense expenditures is planned to be covered using funds from the European Union’s Ukraine Support Loan (USL) credit mechanism.

At the same time, the government emphasizes that the full expected cost of the war significantly exceeds the amount of funds provided for in the state budget. In this regard, Ukraine is also counting on direct, off-budget military and technical assistance from international partners.

Ukraine will be short of another EUR 70 billion

Even if funds are received under all already confirmed financial programs, including the Ukraine Support Loan, Ukraine Facility, programs of the IMF and other international partners, as well as preliminarily confirmed military assistance following the NATO summit in Ankara, Ukraine will have EUR 70 billion in uncovered needs.

Of this amount, EUR 30 billion is needed to cover the direct budget deficit, while EUR 40 billion is needed to meet the needs of Ukraine’s Defense Forces. According to the government, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reached preliminary agreements on financing a significant portion of these uncovered expenditures. Going forward, government authorities, together with international partners, will work to implement the agreements reached and secure the necessary funding.

Ukraine will allocate UAH 31 billion to insure businesses against war risks

One of the new priorities of the revised state budget will be the creation of a fund to insure businesses against war risks.

Ukraine plans to allocate UAH 31 billion, or approximately EUR 600 million, to establish it. In particular, UAH 30 billion will be allocated from the National Bank's profit. The fund's resources will be used, among other things, to partially compensate for the value of businesses' property destroyed or damaged as a result of Russia's armed aggression.

The government is also counting on additional contributions from international partners. Taking into account the negotiations held, the fund's total resources are planned to reach EUR 3 billion.

Public investment: additional funding for education, science, culture and healthcare

For the second reading of the draft state budget, the government increased public investment funding by UAH 6.9 billion. The total amount of funding in this area will be UAH 122.9 billion.

In particular, additional funding has been provided for:

education and science – UAH 3.5 billion;

municipal infrastructure – UAH 2 billion;

culture – UAH 600 million;

sports – UAH 400 million;

the agricultural sector – UAH 200 million;

healthcare – UAH 100 million.

In addition, the revised draft budget increases funding for a number of government programs:

UAH 2 billion – for electricity supply to residential complexes for internally displaced persons, educational institutions and production facilities in Zakarpattia. The total amount of funding will be UAH 2.868 billion;

an additional UAH 1.3 billion – for equipping shelters in schools and kindergartens through the reallocation of education expenditures. UAH 5 billion in total;

an additional UAH 970.7 million – for scientific research by the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. UAH 7.3 billion in total;

an additional UAH 536 million – for state assistance to energy, housing and utilities, and railway workers involved in emergency recovery operations. UAH 1.2 billion in total;

an additional UAH 450 million – for the purchase of medicines and medical products. UAH 21.3 billion in total.

Support for farmers and the demining of agricultural land: how much it will cost Ukraine

The government has also revised the funding amounts for agricultural-sector support programs.

In particular, an additional UAH 600 million has been allocated to support agricultural producers. The total amount of funding in this area will be UAH 2.8 billion. Another UAH 200 million has been allocated for lending to farms. A total of UAH 280 million is planned for the relevant program. Funding for the humanitarian demining of agricultural land has been increased by UAH 100 million, to UAH 1.8 billion.

New budget programs: support for veterans, universities and athletes

The revised draft state budget for 2027 also provides funding for new areas.

In particular:

UAH 1 billion – for the creation of research campuses of excellence at higher education institutions (CampeX);

UAH 801.9 million – to improve nutrition for war veterans during treatment and rehabilitation;

UAH 414.8 million – for the development of international-level sports infrastructure, including UAH 344.2 million for the training of athletes with the highest potential to win Olympic medals;

UAH 400 million – to restore the educational capacity of higher education institutions.

Local budgets will receive more than UAH 1 trillion

The total resources of local budgets in 2027 have been increased by UAH 18.5 billion compared with the first reading, to UAH 1 trillion 53.1 billion.

In particular, local budgets' own revenues will increase by UAH 14.6 billion, while intergovernmental transfers from the state budget will increase by UAH 3.9 billion.

Among the new and increased subventions to local budgets:

UAH 2 billion – for implementing an experimental project introducing new approaches to the remuneration of teaching staff;

UAH 717 million – to provide housing for orphaned children and develop family-based care arrangements;

UAH 546.4 million – to establish a social rental housing fund through a grant from the European Investment Bank;

UAH 133.5 million – to develop the material and technical resources of centers for preparing citizens for national resistance;

An additional UAH 500 million will be allocated to establishing a housing fund for internally displaced persons in rural areas. In total, UAH 2 billion is earmarked for this area.

Before the second reading, the government also expanded the list of categories of territorial communities that will be able to receive an additional grant from the state budget to ensure vital functions. These will include communities that, as a result of Russia’s armed aggression, suffered the destruction of infrastructure that generated revenues for local budgets, the forced displacement of residents, the relocation of businesses, or a reduction in the tax base.

In addition, compared with the first reading of the draft state budget, payments for servicing the state debt were reduced by UAH 2.3 billion. The volume of general fund state borrowings was reduced by the corresponding amount.

We remind you

The Verkhovna Rada supported the draft State Budget of Ukraine for 2027 as a basis in the first reading. Following its consideration, on October 28, 2026, Parliament adopted Resolution No. 5037-IX on budget conclusions.