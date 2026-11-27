REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

On Friday, oil prices are likely to break a three-week losing streak and post a weekly gain for the first time since November. The reason was attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and on Saudi Arabia's energy infrastructure, which heightened concerns about the stability of supplies from the Middle East, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

As of 10:16 a.m. North American Eastern Time (5:16 p.m. Kyiv time), Brent crude futures had fallen by $1.42 to $95.20 per barrel. Earlier in the session, the price of Brent reached its highest level since November 9, but still failed to break above the $100 mark.

The price of U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose by 5 cents (0.06%) compared with Wednesday's closing price, reaching $83.74 per barrel. WTI trading did not take place on Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.

"Attacks on energy facilities and tankers in the Middle East have once again drawn attention to the risks of supply disruptions," said Mark Schaefer, director of brokerage firm Liquidity Energy.

Prices had fallen in recent weeks as investors breathed a sigh of relief: following the U.S. midterm elections, President Donald Trump did not intensify military operations against Iran.

However, Iran continues to attack vessels passing through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, obstructing oil exports, while Yemen's Houthis are striking infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

According to Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy, the Jazan refinery, owned by Saudi Aramco, temporarily suspended part of its operations after it was struck on Thursday, killing one employee. The incident was the latest attack on key Saudi facilities — just one day after the Houthis claimed attacks on Ras Tanura, the kingdom's largest oil processing complex and a major oil export hub.

Oil breaks a three-week price decline - what is the reason

According to three sources familiar with the negotiations, the OPEC+ group (which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, among others) will likely leave its production targets for the first quarter of 2027 unchanged at a meeting on Sunday.

In addition, 10 people familiar with the situation told Reuters that earlier this year the U.S. administration urged Venezuela and Iraq to consider leaving OPEC, and also blocked Venezuela's ability to pay its membership fees to the organization. Iraq is negotiating with OPEC to raise its production quota as the country seeks to develop its energy sector. Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair said this on Friday, ahead of the OPEC+ meeting.

"We believe that the price of Brent crude can still exceed $100 per barrel even without any further significant escalation in the Middle East, but this increasingly requires evidence of constrained market supply," ANZ analysts Brian Martin and Daniel Hynes said in their review.

Since late October, Ukraine has intensified drone attacks on Russian oil refineries; the latest such incident sparked a fire at the Slavyansk ECO refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

In addition, fires disrupted operations on Thursday at Thailand's Bangchak refinery and Venezuela's Amuay refinery.