In a few short weeks, global fuel markets have emerged from crisis, at least for now. Bloomberg writes about this, reports UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, American drivers shed record gasoline prices when they set out for Thanksgiving — prices fell to nearly $3.50 per gallon. A similar picture is emerging in other countries: spending at gas stations in Europe has fallen 15% after nine consecutive weekly declines, and prices are dropping from Thailand to Malaysia. Even diesel markets are returning to nearly uninterrupted growth since the beginning of the war with Iran, the publication notes.

In recent weeks, the publication writes, shipments of oil products through the Strait of Hormuz have increased, adding important additional barrels to the market. Refineries elsewhere are operating at breakneck speed to make up for supply shortfalls. All the while, demand is sharply declining, and the International Energy Agency forecasts a drop in consumption of nearly 3 million barrels per day this year.

Further emergency stock releases by IEA member countries, it is noted, are also easing pressure on fuel markets somewhat, and European countries plan to release at least 15 million barrels of diesel fuel from the beginning of November through the end of February, according to data from the watchdog.

Together, these factors have eased the pressure on prices that sparked protests in France and Italy and contributed to heavy Republican losses in the U.S. midterm elections, the publication notes. Although this has brought some relief to the global economy, the outlook remains uncertain as wartime stress persists, the publication indicates.

"The ultimate drivers of these things are events in the world that are inherently unpredictable," Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told lawmakers in the U.K. this week. "If current prices remained where they are, the peak of inflation, mechanically, would be lower," he said, referring to both oil and natural gas prices.

The first signs of this relief appeared on Friday, November 27, when inflation in France and Spain showed a much greater-than-expected slowdown as pressure on energy prices eased. Prices in France were about 0.4 percentage points below the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

A Bloomberg Economics model shows that a $20 drop in oil prices could reduce the U.S. consumer price index by approximately the same amount. However, in recent months, central bank officials have focused on another measure of inflationary pressure: crack spreads.

These indicators, which measure the difference between oil and fuel prices, stubbornly remained high for most of this year. In the past few weeks, they have reversed course, with European gasoline trading at its smallest premium to oil since 2023. In the U.S. and Asia, equivalent gasoline and diesel premiums are at multi-month lows.

"Although prices are declining toward the end of the year, there is still a threat of a new increase in 2027," the publication says.

Sky-high crack spreads encouraged refineries to maximize fuel production, prompting many to postpone scheduled maintenance. Some analysts warn that this could lead to larger-than-usual supply disruptions, increasing the risk of renewed price spikes during periods of seasonally high demand.

"The next 40 days will be deflationary, especially for gasoline," Tom Kloza, chief energy adviser at Gulf Oil, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. "But be careful in 2027. The seeds for the next gasoline rally — and possibly the next diesel rally — were planted here over the past few weeks," he said.

Much, the publication points out, will depend on subsequent events in the Strait of Hormuz, where attacks have intensified this month, but barrels continue to flow. During the first 15 days of November, about 5.3 million barrels of fuel per day were exported from the Middle East, both through the Strait of Hormuz and through ports outside this narrow passage. This is now only approximately 30% below the prewar level, compared with a decline of about half during the summer.

Refineries outside the conflict zones have also increased production. Last week, refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast processed a record 9.8 million barrels of oil per day. Refineries in six southern U.S. states processed approximately as much oil as the entire Middle East would process under normal circumstances.

Uncertainty surrounds demand, which recorded its steepest decline this year since the 2020 pandemic. As buyers remained under pressure for most of the year, the recent drop in prices is showing signs of reviving consumption.

In Europe, fuel-oil trading in Germany increased after consumers refrained from buying for most of the year because of high prices. As fuel becomes cheaper, a recovery in purchases could help limit further price declines.

"Drivers will feel relief upon learning that the price of gasoline has now fallen," said Simon Williams, head of policy at the British motoring group RAC. He added that the cost of filling up a family car in the country had fallen by £9 ($11.82) since the beginning of October.

The recent decline in oil prices means that "further reductions are expected at the country's forecourts," he said.

The situation in Ukraine

Price collapses are also being recorded at Ukrainian gas stations—in some cases on Saturday, November 28—of between 4 and 6 hryvnias per liter.

Fuel prices have dropped sharply - how much do petrol, diesel and autogas cost on November 28