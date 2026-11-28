U.S. presidential envoy Jared Kushner sparked a wave of outrage among Ukrainian and European politicians after calling Vladimir Putin a "grandmaster of politics" and portraying Russia’s war against Ukraine as an indirect confrontation between Moscow and Europe. Some lawmakers are already calling for Donald Trump’s son-in-law to be removed from the peace talks, Politico reports, as cited by UNN.

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In an interview for the MD Meets podcast, Kushner also praised Putin for allegedly showing "restraint" by not using nuclear weapons and called Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev an "incredible friend"

Oleksandr Merezhko, head of the Verkhovna Rada’s Foreign Affairs Committee, said that such a position poses a danger not only to Ukraine but also to U.S. national interests.

I have long argued that Witkoff and Kushner should be replaced. They view Ukraine not even as businessmen seeking deals with Russia, but through Putin’s own eyes – Merezhko stressed.

Member of Parliament Halyna Yanchenko, for her part, called Kushner’s statements a distortion of reality that denies Ukraine’s agency, and noted that in the interview he effectively acted as a defender of Russia.

In Europe, Kushner was accused of repeating Kremlin propaganda

German lawmaker Roderich Kiesewetter said that Washington was not acting as an honest broker but was exerting one-sided pressure on Ukraine.

Kushner lavished Putin with compliments, calling him a grandmaster of politics and a historical figure

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, chair of the European Parliament’s Committee on Security and Defence, spoke even more sharply. She called Kushner’s claims about an indirect war "pure Kremlin propaganda."

According to her, after such statements Kushner can hardly be taken seriously as a neutral mediator, while the White House seemed to have been "sitting on Putin’s knees" more than working to achieve a just peace.

The White House did not respond to Politico’s requests for comment regarding criticism of Kushner and the Trump administration.

Kushner accused Ukraine of derailing the negotiations, citing a story that even U.S. intelligence and Trump had debunked