Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Before NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's trip to the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy coordinated with him a number of issues that needed to be conveyed to U.S. leader Donald Trump. This was reported by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, UNN reports.

One of the key topics was the supply of interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

Details

According to the head of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, he was personally present during the conversation between Zelenskyy and Rutte, which took place on the eve of the NATO secretary general's visit to the United States. During the discussion, the parties coordinated their positions and agreed on key messages for the American president.

One of the priority issues was providing Ukraine with missiles for Patriot systems. Sybiha expressed confidence that Rutte raised this issue during his talks with Trump.

The minister also emphasized that the president of Ukraine and the NATO secretary general maintain constant contact, and that their conversations take place regardless of diplomatic schedules.

"They take place constantly, at any time, under any circumstances, whenever support is needed, whenever an exchange of views is needed, and whenever important decisions are required," Sybiha said.

In addition, the head of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announced a meeting with Rutte in Brussels. In the near future, Sybiha will take part in a meeting of the foreign ministers of NATO countries, as well as a meeting of the NATO–Ukraine Council.

Recall

On November 25, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met with U.S. President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. The parties discussed diplomatic efforts aimed at ending Russia's war against Ukraine, preventing its spread, the situation surrounding Iran, as well as strengthening the defense capabilities of the North Atlantic Alliance.