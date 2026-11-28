During the night of November 28, the Moscow authorities reported a massive drone attack, amid which restrictions were introduced at the capital's airports in the Russian Federation, while passengers faced flight delays lasting several hours. This was reported by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, writes UNN.

Details

According to Sobyanin, Russian air defenses allegedly destroyed 48 drones by that point. Temporary restrictions were introduced at Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports.

At the same time, despite the absence of reports about official restrictions at Sheremetyevo, passengers are also complaining about problems with departures from this airport.

Passengers were kept on the plane for almost 3 hours

In particular, passengers on the Moscow–Vladivostok flight operated by Rossiya Airlines waited to depart in the aircraft cabin for almost 3 hours. Eventually, the aircraft commander announced an indefinite delay, while the airline's employees were unable to explain its cause.

Around midnight, the passengers were disembarked and informed that the aircraft would be replaced. Later, the departure was postponed until 10:00 a.m.

In addition, passengers received an SMS about an additional landing during the flight; however, instead of the name of the city where it was to take place, the message contained a blank space.

Restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft were also introduced at the airports of Kaluga, Penza, Saratov, and Tambov.

The Kremlin has once again started talking about nuclear weapons and claimed that Russia has found itself surrounded by enemies