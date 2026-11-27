The Bundestag approved Germany’s state budget for 2027, which provides for almost €12 billion in aid to Ukraine and record defense spending. This was reported by the Bundestag press service, writes UNN.

Details

On November 27, the German parliament finally adopted the budget for the following year. Total state spending will amount to €555.94 billion.

Berlin has allocated €11.61 billion to support Ukraine. This amount remained unchanged compared with the government’s initial draft budget.

Germany is increasing defense spending to a record level

Total defense spending in 2027 will reach almost €140 billion—the highest figure since the end of the Cold War.

The German Ministry of Defense’s budget itself will amount to €109.75 billion. Additional funding will be provided from the Bundeswehr’s special fund.

For comparison, in 2026 the country’s regular defense budget amounted to €82.7 billion, with a further €25.5 billion allocated from the special fund.

The increase in defense spending was made possible by amendments to Germany’s Constitution, which allowed the relevant expenditures to be exempted from the restrictions of the so-called debt brake.

The EU budget summit ended without an agreement — seven countries boycotted the negotiations and are demanding changes