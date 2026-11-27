Illustrative photo

In total, since the beginning of this day, 134 combat engagements have taken place along the front. As reported by the General Staff, Ukrainian troops in the Pokrovsk direction eliminated 49 occupiers and wounded another 17, UNN reports.

The enemy launched 47 airstrikes and dropped 143 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 4,940 kamikaze drones to strike targets and carried out 1,526 attacks on settlements and the positions of our troops - the summary reads.

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have conducted one assault and launched one airstrike, dropping two guided aerial bombs, and carried out 83 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units five times toward Okhrimivka, Varvarivka and Radkivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted no offensive operations.

Four attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman direction toward Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped seven attempts by the invaders to advance near the settlements of Yampil, Ozerne and Kryva Luka, and toward Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy conducted no assault operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 11 enemy assaults: near the settlement of Kostiantynivka and toward Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka and Kucheriv Yar.

The enemy launched seven attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Hannivka, Chernihivka, Myrne and Molodetske, and toward Serhiivka and Novopavlivka. One of these attempts is still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 49 occupiers were eliminated here today and 17 were wounded; five vehicles, one electronic warfare system, five special-purpose devices, 18 UAV control posts, two ammunition depots and 20 enemy shelters were destroyed. Thirteen vehicles, four guns, one special-purpose device, 10 UAV control posts and 124 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 165 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy conducted no assault operations.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks toward the settlements of Nove Zaporizhzhia and Dolynka, and near Dobropillia, Hirke, Charivne and Bilohiria. The battle is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted three assault operations near Mala Tokmachka and toward the settlements of Pavlivka and Lukianivske.

In the Dnipro direction, the occupiers conducted no assault operations.

No significant changes in the situation occurred in the other directions, the General Staff concluded.

Over the past day, Russia lost 2,262 military personnel, more than 1,300 drones and hundreds of pieces of military equipment