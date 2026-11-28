The American telemedicine company Journi Health has released Melt chocolate, which contains the active ingredient of a weight-loss drug and is intended to suppress appetite. The Daily Mail reports, UNN writes.

Details

The chocolate contains orforglipron, a GLP-1 receptor agonist that is also used in Foundayo, a drug produced by pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly.

The new product is available by prescription. A package containing 24 pieces of chocolate costs $315, or about $13 per piece.

Does the chocolate really help with weight loss?

During clinical trials of orforglipron, overweight and obese participants who received the highest dose of the drug lost about 12% of their body weight over 72 weeks.

By comparison, participants in a study of the injectable drug Zepbound lost up to 21% of their body weight over a similar period.

However, Melt chocolate itself has not undergone clinical trials and has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Therefore, its effectiveness and safety remain unconfirmed.

In addition, drugs in this group can cause side effects, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and constipation.

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