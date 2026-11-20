42-year-old British television presenter and singer Kelly Osbourne, daughter of legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne, stunned fans with a dramatic image transformation. The star appeared in public with long dark auburn hair, prompting comparisons to Ariel from the animated film "The Little Mermaid." E! News reports, writes UNN.

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On November 19, Kelly attended the ZYN Rolling Stone UK Awards ceremony, where she showed off her new look. Instead of her usual shoulder-length light hair, she opted for long chestnut curls styled in soft waves.

The celebrity completed her look with a shimmering sea-green dress by designer Rebecca Vallance and gold jewelry.

On Instagram, Osbourne posted a selfie set to the song "Part of Your World" from the Disney animated film, hinting at her resemblance to the fairy-tale mermaid.

Why Kelly Osbourne began experimenting with her appearance

After her father's death in 2025, Kelly went through a difficult emotional period during which she lost a significant amount of weight. She later admitted that she began wearing wigs to conceal the excessive thinness of her face.

Ozzy Osbourne’s son and daughter secretly scared visitors in a maze dedicated to the rocker

According to the celebrity, when she saw photographs of herself from that time, she was shocked by the changes in her appearance.

In September, Osbourne had already experimented with her look, appearing at London Fashion Week in a short black wig with asymmetrical bangs.

The star recently said that after losing a significant amount of weight, she gained nearly 14 kilograms and is gradually regaining a comfortable relationship with her own body.

Kelly Osbourne said she would never reconcile with her older sister and explained why