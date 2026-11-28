One of Europe’s most wanted drug criminals, 35-year-old Dutchman Joseph Johannes Leijdekkers, known as Bolle Jos, has allegedly settled in Sierra Leone and married the country’s president’s daughter. AFP reports, UNN writes.

Details

Leijdekkers, who is considered the mastermind behind a vast cocaine empire, has been hiding from law enforcement for years. A reward of €2 million has been offered for information leading to his arrest.

The drug lord’s trail was uncovered thanks to a video recording of a New Year’s church service in Sierra Leone on January 1, 2025. The video was posted on Facebook by the wife of the country’s president, Julius Maada Bio.

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Among those attending the service, besides the president himself, was a man who appeared to resemble the wanted drug criminal. The head of the national anti-drug agency also attended the event.

The drug lord faces more than 100 years in prison

According to AFP, Leijdekkers uses the name Omar Sheriff in Sierra Leone, and his alleged wife is the country’s president’s daughter, Agnes Bio.

Dutch law enforcement also suspects that the drug lord previously hid in Turkey.

The Dutch authorities are currently demanding Leijdekkers’ extradition. Given the number and severity of the criminal charges, he faces more than 100 years in prison.

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