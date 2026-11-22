Mexican military personnel detained Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, nicknamed "El Chapo Isidro," whom the FBI had placed on its list of the 10 Most Wanted Fugitives. The operation in the state of Sinaloa escalated into large-scale armed clashes that left at least 11 people dead. The shooting forced the suspension of a baseball game, and panicked spectators fled the stadium. CNN reports, UNN writes.

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Meza-Flores, considered the leader of the Los Mazatlecos drug cartel, was detained in the city of Guasave.

According to Mexico's Defense Ministry, armed militants opened fire on the military during the operation and used explosives. They also set up roadblocks in several neighboring municipalities.

Mexico's Security Minister Omar García Harfuch said that 4 service members and 7 people who, according to the authorities, had tried to prevent the drug lord's arrest were killed.

The shooting caused panic at a baseball stadium

During the armed clashes, a game between the Venados de Mazatlán and Algodoneros de Guasave teams was taking place at Kuroda Park stadium.

When shots rang out nearby, spectators began fleeing the stands, while some tried to hide behind the fences. The players also left the field.

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The organizers stopped the game, and the league later canceled the remaining games scheduled for the weekend.

According to local residents, armed men took over private hospitals, while stores and gas stations were set on fire in the city.

Following the large-scale clashes, the U.S. State Department warned American citizens of the risk of further violence in the region.

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