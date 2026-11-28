The spokesperson for Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia is allegedly surrounded by enemies and that nuclear weapons are its main security guarantee. This was reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

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Our country currently exists in a very, very hostile environment, so the nuclear triad is a reliable guarantee of our security — Peskov stated.

According to the Kremlin representative, Russia’s nuclear forces allegedly confirm their indispensability every day in the current geopolitical conditions.

The statement came amid Vladimir Putin’s visit to Severodvinsk, where he took part in a flag-raising ceremony aboard the nuclear-powered submarine cruiser "Perm".

The Kremlin’s nuclear rhetoric amid talks with the United States

At the beginning of the week, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev threatened a preemptive nuclear strike if Western countries transferred weapons of mass destruction to Ukraine.

In October, Putin himself threatened to use all available weapons in the event of attacks on the Kaliningrad Region or other Russian territories.

At the same time, the day before, U.S. special envoy Jared Kushner stated that during talks with U.S. representatives, Putin assured Washington that he had no intention of using nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Putin assured the United States that he would not use nuclear weapons — Kushner