American singer and former Pussycat Dolls member Nicole Scherzinger has split from her fiancé, former professional rugby player Thom Evans, after 7 years together and 3 years of engagement. E! News reported this, citing the athlete’s statement on Instagram, UNN writes.

Details

The 41-year-old Evans announced the breakup on November 27. His words suggest that the singer was the one who initiated the end of the relationship.

It is with a heavy heart that I announce that Nicole and I are no longer together. After 7 years of love, devotion, and believing in a shared future, this is an incredibly difficult time — Evans wrote.

He also admitted that he had hoped things would turn out differently, but respects Nicole’s decision and wishes her happiness. The singer herself has not publicly commented on the breakup so far.

From meeting on a TV show to a canceled engagement

Scherzinger and Evans met in 2019 while filming the show "X-Factor: Celebrity". In January 2020, they made their first official red-carpet appearance as a couple.

In June 2023, the athlete proposed to the singer on a beach, after which she posted romantic photos with the caption "I said yes".

As recently as the end of September 2026, the couple was showing affection during a trip to Paris together. At the time, Scherzinger posted a video of them dancing in the streets of the French capital.

The former couple did not reveal the reasons for their breakup after 7 years together.

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