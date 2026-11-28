The Dragobrat ski resort in Zakarpattia was covered in snow even before the start of the calendar winter. Users of the Instagram social network are posting fresh photos and videos of the snow-covered resort, UNN writes.

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By the end of November, the high-mountain resort had already taken on a wintry appearance. Users are sharing footage of snow-covered Dragobrat, which is one of the most popular winter vacation destinations in the Ukrainian Carpathians.

Dragobrat is located at an altitude of approximately 1,300–1,700 meters above sea level. Thanks to its high-mountain location, the snow cover here usually forms earlier than at many other Ukrainian ski resorts.

At the same time, the cited publication does not report on the official start of the ski season or the opening of the ski lifts.

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