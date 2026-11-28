Former adviser to the Iranian delegation at negotiations on the nuclear program Mohammad Marandi accused Ukraine of organizing an attack on a military facility in Kuwait, which killed two Italian specialists, without providing evidence of Kyiv's involvement. He said this on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

According to Marandi, Ukraine allegedly could have carried out a "false flag" operation to demonstrate its military capabilities to U.S. President Donald Trump.

The former adviser to the Iranian delegation also claims that Ukrainian military personnel allegedly operate in various countries in the Middle East, including Iraq and Syria.

Ukraine seeks to demonstrate its potential to Trump – Marandi said.

The Iranian news agency Fars also circulated claims from an unnamed source in the security services about Ukraine allegedly deploying thousands of drones in countries in the region. No independent confirmation of this information was provided.

Kuwait and Italy accuse Iran of the attack

Officials from Kuwait and Italy placed responsibility for the strike on the military facility on Iran.

At the same time, the Iranian Embassy in Rome rejected the accusations, stating that possible "false flag" operations could be aimed at expanding the conflict in the Persian Gulf and drawing European countries into the confrontation.

The Iranian side provided no evidence of Ukraine's involvement in the attack in the statements cited.

Two Italians killed as a result of an Iranian attack on a military facility in Kuwait – EU responds