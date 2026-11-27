Two Italian citizens were killed as a result of an Iranian drone attack on military facilities in Kuwait, while 2 other people were injured. Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said this during an address to the Senate, UNN reports.

Details

According to the minister, one of the facilities attacked was an air defense radar station where two Italian specialists were working.

There was a powerful explosion and, unfortunately, according to the information reaching us from Kuwait, both of our compatriots were killed – Tajani said.

Kuwait's Ministry of Defense confirmed the deaths of the Italians. Two other victims – a Kuwaiti army captain and a Pakistani citizen – were injured.

The EU called for increased pressure on Iran

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen responded to the deaths of the Italian citizens by calling for increased international pressure on Tehran.

We must increase pressure on Iran to put an end to these unacceptable attacks against its neighbors and our partners in the Persian Gulf – the head of the European Commission emphasized.

The Pentagon revealed the colossal U.S. costs of the war with Iran and named the amount