The United States’ military campaign against Iran, which began in late February 2026, has cost the U.S. budget more than $48 billion. The relevant figures were released at the Pentagon during a briefing for lawmakers. AFP reports this, citing a representative of the U.S. Department of Defense, writes UNN.

Details

Pentagon Deputy Inspector General Arthur Miller said that as of November 13, the total U.S. spending on the war against Iran had reached $48.3 billion.

The official presented this information to U.S. lawmakers on Thursday, November 19.

How much the war is costing the U.S. budget

For comparison, the United States’ annual defense budget is approximately $900 billion.

Thus, spending on the military campaign against Iran is already equivalent to more than 5% of the U.S. annual defense budget.

The amount disclosed by the Pentagon covers expenses recorded as of November 13. The report provides no data on subsequent expenditures by the U.S. military department.

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