U.S. military officer accused commanders of ignoring warnings before Iran’s deadly attack in Kuwait

U.S. Army Major Steven Ramsbottom accused the American military leadership of ignoring warnings about insufficient protection at a military facility in Kuwait. At the beginning of the war with Iran, a drone strike on the facility killed 6 U.S. service members. CBS News reports, writes UNN.

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Ramsbottom, who survived the attack, filed a whistleblower complaint with Congress. He claims that the command knew about the weak fortifications and inadequate counter-drone defenses but failed to take the necessary measures.

According to him, there was also no doctor or permanent medical facility at the site in the port of Shuaiba, while only 1 ambulance had been provided to evacuate the wounded.

Congress demands explanations from the Pentagon

I believe this was a tactical failure by the Army, our leadership, and myself. We simply planned everything poorly, and we have to learn this lesson – the major said on 60 Minutes.

After reviewing the complaint, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal on November 15 called on Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth to hold a closed briefing and provide all assessments of the protection of military personnel at the port of Shuaiba.

The senator emphasized that the families of the 6 people killed, wounded service members, and the American public deserve a transparent investigation and accountability for officials.

Trump assessed the likelihood of a new military operation against Iran and said he supported a naval blockade by Arab countries