Trump assessed the likelihood of a new military operation against Iran and said he supported a naval blockade by Arab countries
Kyiv • UNN
Trump said the United States was ready to act in the event of an escalation but did not expect a new operation. Arab countries supported the blockade of Iran.
US President Donald Trump called the resumption of the military operation against Iran "extremely unlikely", while emphasizing the full combat readiness of American forces. According to him, a number of Arab states supported maintaining the naval blockade of Tehran. The American leader made the statement following a conversation with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, reports UNN.
Details
Trump called the talks successful and said that Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and other countries agreed on the need to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.
According to the US president, the participants in the talks also supported maintaining the current pressure measures against Tehran, including the naval blockade.
What Trump said about the possible resumption of hostilities
The American president emphasized that Washington is ready to respond to any changes in the situation in the Middle East, but currently does not expect a new military operation.
If there are any changes in the development of the situation in the Middle East, the United States of America is in full combat readiness and ready to act. However, at present, such a scenario seems extremely unlikely
He also said that Israel and the countries of the Middle East are protected from Iranian threats, and that the situation is gradually moving toward the end of the conflict.
We are observing positive momentum toward ending this conflict and will ensure the protection of America's interests under any circumstances
France accused Iran of a cyberattack on refrigerators — what action it plans to take in response09.11.26, 21:42 • 2330 views