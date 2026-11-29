In the mountainous tropical forests of Indonesia, scientists have discovered a new species of flying frogs that differs from its relatives in appearance, distinctive calls and a unique method of reproduction. The University of California, Berkeley, reported this, UNN writes.

Details

During biodiversity research on the island of Sulawesi in 2009–2013, scientists discovered thousands of bright green frogs near the seasonal mountain lake Danau Coca-Cola at an altitude of more than 1,860 meters above sea level.

Researchers compared the amphibians’ physical characteristics, DNA and behavior with those of other members of the genus Rhacophorus. These frogs are known for their ability to glide between trees thanks to their large webbed feet.

What makes the new frog species unique

Scientists were most surprised by the amphibians’ unusual method of reproduction. Unlike related species, which create special foam nests, the newly discovered frogs lay their eggs in a jelly-like mass attached to vegetation above or near the water.

Both eggs and tadpoles develop inside this mass. According to the researchers, such a reproductive strategy had not previously been observed among Asian flying frogs.

The new species was named Rhacophorus kurniatiae in honor of the late Indonesian herpetologist Hellen Kurniati, who made a significant contribution to the study of amphibians and reptiles.

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