101-year-old Marie-Renée Arnoux left her €409,000 inheritance to the municipality of a village where she had never lived. BILD reports, citing UNN.

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The small village of Cherré in western France received an unexpected inheritance of €409,000 from a woman whom local residents had never known. Marie-Renée Arnoux died in 2022 at the age of 101 and bequeathed her entire estate to the municipality. The money is to be used exclusively for the upkeep of the local Saint-Pierre Church - the publication writes.

According to the publication, the will came as a complete surprise to the administration of the village, which has a population of around 540.

We knew nothing about this woman apart from the fact that she had left a will in favor of the municipality - Mayor Christelle Buron said.

As the publication writes, Arnoux was indeed not born in Cherré and had never lived there, but her family came from the area, and her father was buried in the local cemetery.

He died when his daughter was only two years old. According to French media reports, the woman was deeply religious and wanted in this way to preserve her father's memory and take care of the church in his native village. Arnoux had no children and worked as an entrepreneur in the city of Angers. After the woman's death, it took the municipality about four years to verify the legal and administrative circumstances surrounding the inheritance – the publication writes.

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