The Ukrainian biathlon team finished in 6th place in the classic mixed relay at the first World Cup stage in Kontiolahti, Finland. UNN reports this, citing a statement by the Biathlon Federation of Ukraine.

Details

According to the statement, Olena Horodna, Khrystyna Dmytrenko, Vitaliy Mandzyn and Dmytro Pidruchnyi managed to avoid penalty loops, while using 5 spare rounds.

Olena Horodna handed over the relay in tenth place, Khrystyna Dmytrenko moved the team up to eighth place, and Vitaliy Mandzyn gained three more positions. Dmytro Pidruchnyi held Ukraine in the top six on the final leg - the statement said.

It should be added that the Norwegian team won the race, managing to beat France in the battle for the top spot on the podium. The Germans rounded out the top three.

We would like to remind you

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