Ukrainian biathlete Merkushyna broke an Olympic gift in the form of a phone
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian biathlete Oleksandra Merkushyna broke the Samsung phone she received as a participant in the 2026 Olympic Games. The athlete had previously shown it on social media, and later posted a photo with a broken screen.
Details
A few days earlier, the athlete had shown this phone on her social media page.
"I received this phone as an Olympic Games participant. It's a special Olympic version of Samsung with a unique design."
Later, Oleksandra published a story with the phone's screen already broken.
Subscribers reacted instantly.
"A werewolf attacked," "Did you fight off Spider-Man with your phone?", "It was a target instead," "A ritual of saying goodbye to an old phone?"
Recall
At the end of January, the Ukrainian national team won its first gold medal at the 2026 European Biathlon Championship in Sjusjøen, Norway. Anastasiia Merkushyna became the continental champion in the women's individual race.