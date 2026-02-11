Ukrainian biathlete Merkushyna broke an Olympic gift in the form of a phone

Photo: www.instagram.com/merkushyna.olks

Ukrainian biathlete, Ukrainian biathlon champion Oleksandra Merkushyna broke her phone after receiving a gift at the 2026 Olympic Games. This was reported by UNN with reference to Merkushyna's Instagram page.

Details

A few days earlier, the athlete had shown this phone on her social media page.

"I received this phone as an Olympic Games participant. It's a special Olympic version of Samsung with a unique design." - the post says.

Later, Oleksandra published a story with the phone's screen already broken.

Subscribers reacted instantly.

"A werewolf attacked," "Did you fight off Spider-Man with your phone?", "It was a target instead," "A ritual of saying goodbye to an old phone?" - these were the comments.

Recall

At the end of January, the Ukrainian national team won its first gold medal at the 2026 European Biathlon Championship in Sjusjøen, Norway. Anastasiia Merkushyna became the continental champion in the women's individual race.