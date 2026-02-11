$43.030.02
06:59 AM
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 23531 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 26179 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 24821 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 27268 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 22847 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM • 18656 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM • 21725 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
February 10, 12:47 PM • 27180 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
February 10, 12:43 PM • 17245 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Electricity outage schedules
Ukrainian biathlete Merkushyna broke an Olympic gift in the form of a phone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 896 views

Ukrainian biathlete Oleksandra Merkushyna broke the Samsung phone she received as a participant in the 2026 Olympic Games. The athlete had previously shown it on social media, and later posted a photo with a broken screen.

Ukrainian biathlete Merkushyna broke an Olympic gift in the form of a phone
Photo: www.instagram.com/merkushyna.olks

Ukrainian biathlete, Ukrainian biathlon champion Oleksandra Merkushyna broke her phone after receiving a gift at the 2026 Olympic Games. This was reported by UNN with reference to Merkushyna's Instagram page.

Details

A few days earlier, the athlete had shown this phone on her social media page.

"I received this phone as an Olympic Games participant. It's a special Olympic version of Samsung with a unique design."

- the post says.

Later, Oleksandra published a story with the phone's screen already broken.

Subscribers reacted instantly.

"A werewolf attacked," "Did you fight off Spider-Man with your phone?", "It was a target instead," "A ritual of saying goodbye to an old phone?"

 - these were the comments.

Recall

At the end of January, the Ukrainian national team won its first gold medal at the 2026 European Biathlon Championship in Sjusjøen, Norway. Anastasiia Merkushyna became the continental champion in the women's individual race.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietySports
Technology
Social network
Norway