The enemy attacked Odesa during the night of Sunday, November 29. This was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, there are casualties as a result of the enemy strike on a residential high-rise building.

All relevant services are working at the scene. An operational headquarters has been set up to assist people - Lysak noted.

Later, he stated that the nighttime attack on Odesa had claimed the life of an elderly woman.

It will be recalled that

the Russian strike on central Odesa on November 18 claimed the lives of three people.

"There were three blocks left to the office" — a television channel producer was killed during the morning attack in Odesa