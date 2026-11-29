Night attack on Odesa claims the life of an elderly woman
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the overnight strike on a residential high-rise building in Odesa, there are casualties. An elderly woman was killed, and emergency services are working at the scene.
The enemy attacked Odesa during the night of Sunday, November 29. This was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, there are casualties as a result of the enemy strike on a residential high-rise building.
All relevant services are working at the scene. An operational headquarters has been set up to assist people
Later, he stated that the nighttime attack on Odesa had claimed the life of an elderly woman.
It will be recalled that
the Russian strike on central Odesa on November 18 claimed the lives of three people.
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