Overall, since the beginning of this day, 115 combat engagements have taken place on the front. According to the General Staff, Ukrainian troops eliminated about 30 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction, UNN reports.

The enemy carried out 46 air strikes and dropped 154 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 5,036 kamikaze drones to strike targets and carried out 1,564 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops - the report states.

In the North Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked near Korenok, where two combat engagements took place.

During the day, in the South Slobozhanskyi direction, one attempt by the enemy to advance near Starytsia was recorded.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two attacks by the invaders near Radkivka.

In the Lyman direction, four combat engagements took place near Kolodiazi and Lyman; one battle is still ongoing.

Three attacks by the occupiers were repelled in the Sloviansk direction near Yampil, Ozerne and Kryva Luka.

They struck the enemy’s export heart: the General Staff confirmed attacks on oil facilities in three regions of the Russian Federation

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our units thwarted the enemy’s advance on 10 occasions near Kostiantynivka, Dolha Balka and Stepanivka.

A total of eight attacks were repelled in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance near the populated areas of Toretske, Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Chernihivka, Krasnopillia, Serhiivka and Novomykolaivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 29 occupiers were eliminated and 21 wounded here today; nine vehicles, five pieces of special equipment, three unmanned aerial vehicle command posts and 21 enemy shelters were destroyed. Twelve vehicles, three unmanned aerial vehicle command posts, 127 shelters and one enemy ammunition depot were damaged. A total of 317 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Kramatorsk, Oleksandrivka, Huliaipole, Orikhiv and Prydniprovia directions, the enemy conducted no offensive actions.

There were no significant changes in the situation in the other directions, the General Staff summarized.

The Defense Forces struck the base of the enemy’s “Rubicon” unit in Berdiansk, killing dozens of occupiers