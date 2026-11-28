On November 29, scheduled power outages will be in effect in Ukraine — how long you will have to sit without electricity
Kyiv • UNN
On November 29, electricity will be cut off for all consumers in Groups 1 to 3. The reason is the aftermath of attacks on the power system.
Tomorrow, schedules will be in effect around the clock across Ukraine. Ukrenergo reported that between 1 and 3 groups are planned to be switched off, UNN reports.
How scheduled power outages will be implemented on November 29:
• for industry — capacity limitation schedules;
• for all categories of consumers — hourly outage schedules (from 1 to 3 groups).
It should be noted that one group means four hours without electricity, so tomorrow the outages may last from 4 to 12 hours.
The reason is the consequences of enemy attacks on the power system. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore electricity to consumers as quickly as possible
Russian attacks caused power outages in Kyiv and Odesa28.11.26, 14:46 • 13483 views