Tomorrow, schedules will be in effect around the clock across Ukraine. Ukrenergo reported that between 1 and 3 groups are planned to be switched off, UNN reports.

How scheduled power outages will be implemented on November 29:

• for industry — capacity limitation schedules;

• for all categories of consumers — hourly outage schedules (from 1 to 3 groups).

It should be noted that one group means four hours without electricity, so tomorrow the outages may last from 4 to 12 hours.

The reason is the consequences of enemy attacks on the power system. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore electricity to consumers as quickly as possible - Ukrenergo concluded.

Russian attacks caused power outages in Kyiv and Odesa