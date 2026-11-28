Messages about the possible replacement of "Madyar" as commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces are spreading across Telegram channels. The Office of the President emphasizes that this is a "fabrication," reports UNN.

Details

Information is circulating on social media that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly spoke with Pavlo Palisa about the possible replacement of the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Madyar was not mentioned at all during the meeting, the Head of State's adviser Dmytro Lytvyn told journalists, calling the reports a "fabrication."

We would like to remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Deputy Head of the Office of the President Pavlo Palisa the continuation of the pickup truck procurement program, the supply of air defense systems and turrets to Ukraine, as well as personnel issues in the military sphere.