Illustrative photo, author — Roman Baluk.

In Ukraine, they want to ban media coverage of information about the consequences of damage to critical infrastructure facilities and the timelines for their restoration. This is stated in a decision of the National Security and Defense Council enacted by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

The decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated October 23, 2026, concerns measures to strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure facilities for the next 2026/27 heating season.

The mention of a ban on media coverage of information about the consequences of damage to critical infrastructure facilities and the timelines for their restoration appears in the list of instructions to the Cabinet of Ministers.