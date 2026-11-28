In Ukraine, they want to ban the media from reporting on the destruction of critical infrastructure
Kyiv • UNN
The National Security and Defense Council instructed the government to "take measures" to ban the media from covering the consequences of the destruction and the timelines for restoring critical infrastructure. The decision concerns the 2026/27 heating season.
In Ukraine, they want to ban media coverage of information about the consequences of damage to critical infrastructure facilities and the timelines for their restoration. This is stated in a decision of the National Security and Defense Council enacted by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.
Details
The decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated October 23, 2026, concerns measures to strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure facilities for the next 2026/27 heating season.
The mention of a ban on media coverage of information about the consequences of damage to critical infrastructure facilities and the timelines for their restoration appears in the list of instructions to the Cabinet of Ministers.
To the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine ... take urgent measures to ban media coverage of information about the consequences of damage to critical infrastructure facilities and the timelines for their restoration, as well as the stages and status of construction of protective structures at critical infrastructure facilities in the fuel and energy sector and the public life-support sector, in particular those provided for by the Comprehensive Plans for the Resilience of Regions and Individual Cities