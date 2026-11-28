U.S. President Donald Trump published a collage depicting him as the hero of the cult film "The Godfather," playing on his name and his right to veto legislative initiatives by Congress. The relevant post appeared on his page on the Truth Social social network, UNN reports.

Details

The collage is accompanied by the caption "Veto Corleone," a reference to the name Vito Corleone—the head of the mafia clan in Francis Ford Coppola's cult film.

In the image, the American president appears in a black tuxedo with a bow tie, holding a large red stamp bearing the word "VETO." A cat sits beside him—another reference to a famous scene from the film.

The post can be interpreted as another hint from Trump that he is prepared to use the presidential veto power to block Democrats' legislative initiatives following their success in the U.S. congressional elections.

Trump does not see serious support for Iran from Russia and China and believes that they are even helping the United States