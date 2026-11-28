US President Donald Trump said that Russia and China are not providing significant support to Iran in the current conflict, and that their assistance is largely limited to sharing intelligence. He said this during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago residence, UNN reports.

Details

According to the American president, the situation surrounding Iran was discussed during his recent trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and vladimir putin.

Trump emphasized that he does not consider the transfer of intelligence data to constitute full-fledged intervention in the conflict.

They could intervene, but to me, intervention would mean shooting, not passing them a small amount of information – the US president said.

Trump acknowledged that the US also spies on other countries

Commenting on possible intelligence activities by Moscow and Beijing, the White House chief noted that Washington also engages in collecting relevant information.

When they say that they may spy on us, well, we spy on them too – Trump said.

At the same time, the American president expressed the belief that Russia and China are interested in ending the conflict surrounding Iran.

I think they are helping me in that regard – Trump added.

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