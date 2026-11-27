Food poisoning in Florida was so serious that local emergency services said it was a "mass-casualty" event, as numerous affected visitors were taken to hospital, reports UNN.

Details

Local media reported that 18 people at the Leon Medical Center in Doral fell ill due to possible food poisoning after attending the center's annual Thanksgiving luncheon on Wednesday.

Miami-Dade fire-rescue crews, who received a report of possible food poisoning, said the call was upgraded to a "mass-casualty incident" after 15 of those who fell ill required hospitalization, according to the Miami Herald.

In a statement to NBC, the Miami-Leon Medical Center said: "Some employees began experiencing gastrointestinal symptoms shortly after the luncheon and required treatment.

"We continue to work with our food service providers to determine, if possible, the cause, and we continue to provide support to our employees and their families".

No patients at the center were affected. An investigation into the exact cause and nature of the food poisoning is ongoing.

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