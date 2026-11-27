Pic: Reuters

Powerful storms that swept across the United States ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend left hundreds of thousands of homes without power and led to the cancellation of thousands of flights, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

Details

Widespread flooding was recorded along the East Coast. On Thursday, nearly one million people were left without power due to the severe weather: strong winds, reaching 70 miles per hour (about 113 km/h), toppled trees and brought down power lines.

As of Friday morning, nearly 700,000 people were still without electricity; the states of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland were the hardest hit.

In New York, weather conditions forced organizers of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to postpone the event for the first time in its history. It will now take place on Saturday; however, under city regulations, balloons will be prohibited from flying if sustained wind speeds exceed 23 miles per hour (about 37 km/h).

Meanwhile, on the West Coast, flooding occurred on Thursday due to high tidal waves and strong winds. According to the National Weather Service, wet weather will continue into next week.

Thanksgiving Day under threat: storms in the U.S. lead to parade cancellations, thousands of flights delayed

According to NBC News, evacuations had to be carried out due to record tides along the California coast—from Humboldt County in the far north to Ventura County near Los Angeles.

In the Midwest, the states of Missouri and Illinois experienced heavy snowfall on Wednesday and Thursday: 7.3 inches (about 18.5 cm) of snow fell in St. Louis, while St. Genevieve received 14 inches (about 35.5 cm).

The severe weather also affected holiday travel: according to the real-time flight-tracking service FlightAware, nearly 100 flights had been canceled early Friday morning.

This came after 462 flights were canceled on Thursday and another 2,600 flights were delayed (referring to flights to, from or within the United States).

Responding to a question about assistance related to storm damage on the East Coast, US President Donald Trump said: "Well, we will look into it. We have some requests from other parties as well."