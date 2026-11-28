The crisis in Russia's nightlife industry is gaining momentum – club owners are closing venues en masse due to falling demand, rising taxes, rent and staffing costs. The Moscow Times reports, UNN writes.

Details

Since the beginning of the full-scale war against Ukraine, more than 40 well-known nightclubs have ceased operating in 19 Russian cities, with at least 16 of them closing in 2026.

The number of nightclubs in Moscow fell by 8.5% over the year, and in Russian cities with populations of over one million – by 4%. Even venues that had operated for decades are closing, while Kostroma has been left without any nightclubs at all.

People simply have no money to go to discos; they are saving it for something else – explained Kateryna Bokuchava, the owner of Moscow bars.

Profits are collapsing, while security forces conduct raids

The net profit of the company that operated Moscow's Gazgolder club fell sevenfold in 2025. Before closing, the owners of another well-known venue, Powerhouse, even launched a fundraising campaign because of huge debts.

Regular raids by Russian security forces have become an additional problem. Fearing that parties could be disrupted, some organizers have even stopped publicly announcing events.

The crisis has also engulfed the restaurant business. The number of bars in Moscow fell by 14% over the year, while across Russia, 28,000 companies and individual entrepreneurs in the food-service sector were liquidated from January to September – 15% more than a year earlier.

Lavrov said that Russians are prepared to continue enduring hardships because of the war, but opinion polls indicate otherwise