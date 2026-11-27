Russian Foreign Minister sergey lavrov said that Russians are ready to continue enduring the hardships associated with the war against Ukraine, despite growing public support for peace talks. The Moscow Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

During a meeting with participants in the "Dialogue for the Sake of the Future" program, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Russian citizens had allegedly become accustomed to various trials.

We are people who are accustomed to various trials. Our people have endured these trials, are enduring them, and will certainly continue to do so in the future – lavrov said.

He once again called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "forced," shifted responsibility for the lack of progress in peace talks onto European countries, and criticized their calls for a ceasefire.

What Russians really want

lavrov's statements came amid the results of opinion polls indicating growing Russian weariness with the war.

According to the Levada Center, 65% of respondents support peace talks with Ukraine, while only 26% support continuing the hostilities.

The population's financial situation is also deteriorating. In October, 30% of participants in a poll by the Public Opinion Foundation acknowledged that their expenses exceeded their income.

It is worth noting that shortly before the full-scale invasion in 2022, lavrov himself assured that Russia was not planning a war against Ukraine and called reports about preparations for an invasion "complete disinformation."

"The war has worn everyone down": more than half of Russians have lost confidence in the future – poll