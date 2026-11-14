"The war has worn everyone down": more than half of Russians have lost confidence in the future – poll

In Russia, pessimistic sentiments about the future have outweighed optimistic ones for the first time since 2022. More than half of Russians view their own future and the country’s prospects with anxiety, while nearly two-thirds support starting peace talks on the war against Ukraine. The Moscow Times reports this, citing a study by the Levada Center, writes UNN.

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According to an October poll, 52% of Russians look to the future primarily with concern and apprehension. For the first time in the past four years, anxious sentiments have outweighed confidence and calm.

Sociologists cite fatigue from the protracted war, whose end Russians do not see, as one of the reasons.

Fatigue and irritation are growing very strongly. Everyone is fed up with the war – said Oleh Zhuravliov, one of the founders of the Laboratory of Public Sociology.

Russians are increasingly supporting negotiations

According to the results of another October poll by the Levada Center, 65% of respondents support starting peace talks instead of continuing hostilities. Of these, 35% unequivocally support negotiations, while another 30% rather support such a step.

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Political scientist Ekaterina Shulman, analyzing public sentiment, noted that an increasing number of Russians want peace under almost any conditions.

At the same time, sociologists point out that the war is having an increasingly strong impact on the population’s daily life. Ukrainian drone strikes on oil refineries have caused a fuel crisis, while attacks on other facilities have led to disruptions in the operation of certain services.

Economic problems are intensifying anxiety

According to Rosstat, Russians’ real disposable incomes increased by only 3% in January–September 2026, whereas growth amounted to 8.3% over the same period of the previous year.

In addition, in October, 30% of those surveyed by the Public Opinion Foundation reported that their expenses had exceeded their income over the past year.

Amid financial difficulties, part of the population began spending its savings. According to the Deposit Insurance Agency, over the first nine months of 2026, the volume of bank deposits of up to 1 million rubles decreased by 8.1%.

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