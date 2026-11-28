The Defense Forces struck russia’s export heart — the Urals hub in Samara, the "Nurlino" station in Bashkortostan, and an oil refinery in the Rostov region, UNN reports, citing a statement by the General Staff.

Details

On the night of November 28, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck three oil industry facilities in russia involved in supporting Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine.

In the area of the settlement of Prosвет in the Samara region, the "Samara" linear production and dispatch station was hit. A fire broke out in the tank farm. This is one of Transneft’s key hubs, where the Urals export blend is formed. Up to half of Russia’s oil exports pass through this LPDS.

In addition, another important facility of Russia’s oil industry was hit — the "Nurlino" linear production and dispatch station in Bashkortostan, russia. The facility is located more than 1,200 kilometers from the Ukrainian border and also operates within Transneft’s main oil pipeline system, ensuring the pumping of significant volumes of Russian oil through key pipelines.

The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in the Rostov region was also hit — the plant is capable of processing up to 7.5 million tons of oil per year. Explosions and a fire were recorded in the area of the facility. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

Following the previous strikes, the destruction of an RVS-20000 tank at the "Samara" LPDS on November 13 was confirmed, as was the destruction of five vertical tanks and damage to the AVT-4 and AVT-5 primary oil-refining units at the Kuibyshev oil refinery in Samara on November 25, the General Staff summarized.

Recall

As UNN reported, on the night of November 28, a large-scale fire broke out in Russia’s Samara region, likely as a result of another drone attack on the "Samara" linear production and dispatch station (LPDS), which plays an important role in the transportation and export of Russian oil.

In addition, on the night of November 28, a series of explosions rang out in Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov region, russia, after which a fire broke out near the local oil refinery, which had already been attacked at the beginning of the week.