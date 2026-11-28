REUTERS/Florion Goga

Violence erupted in Albania on Saturday during a student protest demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama. The action was a continuation of anti-government demonstrations that have been ongoing for several months, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

On Independence Day, demonstrators gathered in the country’s capital, Tirana, and began throwing stones and "Molotov cocktails" at special police forces. Law enforcement responded by using water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets.

The protests, sparked by outrage over corruption in government circles, a lack of jobs and the low quality of education, began in Tirana in mid-October and later spread to other cities. They often escalated into violence: demonstrators set fire to government buildings and banks, smashed shop windows and pried up paving stones to throw at police officers.

According to a Reuters journalist, protesters—some of them masked—threw stones at a government building on Saturday and tried to break into Rama’s office, but police pushed them back.

"Enough is enough: corruption, poverty, mass emigration," said 45-year-old engineer Eralda Baze, who joined Saturday’s rally.

Other participants demanded better living conditions and higher-quality healthcare.

In addition

Rama’s government denies the existence of corruption and calls for dialogue on the protesters’ demands. In addition, the authorities have introduced a number of measures—including lowering fuel prices and increasing financial assistance for low-income families—in an attempt to calm the wave of protests.

These riots, which followed the largely peaceful summer protests against the construction of a luxury complex on the coast (the project is backed by Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law), represent the most serious challenge to Edi Rama. He has headed the government since 2013 and won last year’s election, securing a fourth term in office.

One of the signs at Saturday’s rally read: "Albania is not for sale."

New protests erupted in Albania despite fines of over $6,000

For his part, Rama claims that the construction is legal and that the natural environment will be preserved.

In recent years, Albania’s image has been seriously damaged by corruption scandals. According to analysts, the country has become a hub for criminal groups that use it to launder money obtained from drug and arms trafficking.

However, Rama himself says that his government is fighting corruption more vigorously than ever. Albania leads a group of Balkan countries seeking to join the EU and aims to become a member by 2030.