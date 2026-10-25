New protests erupted in Albania despite fines of over $6,000

Large-scale protests against the government of Prime Minister Edi Rama took place in Albania’s capital, Tirana, on October 25. People took to the streets despite fines imposed by the authorities for participating in demonstrations. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

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The protesters gathered near the Ministry of Education and then marched to the prime minister’s office. There, they set fire to chairs that Rama had previously placed in front of the building as a symbol of an invitation to dialogue.

That same day, the prime minister introduced new restrictions, providing for fines of 500,000 lek, or more than $6,000, for participants in the protests.

Protests continue amid corruption scandals

Rama’s government has repeatedly found itself at the center of corruption scandals. In addition, Albania faces the problems of organized crime and money laundering, which complicate its accession to the EU.

Mass student protests have been continuing in the country for several weeks. Earlier, they even reached the offices of the College of Europe in Tirana.

Despite public discontent, Edi Rama said he had no intention of resigning.

In Albania’s capital, protesters are attacking police and setting government buildings on fire