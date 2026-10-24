In Albania’s capital, protesters are attacking police and setting government buildings on fire

Large-scale clashes have erupted in Albania: protesters are firing fireworks at police, and government buildings are burning. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that anti-government demonstrations are continuing in the country's capital, Tirana, and have escalated into clashes with law enforcement. Demonstrators pelted police with stones and set fire to the entrance of the Ministry of Agriculture.

In response, security forces used tear gas, water cannons, and rubber bullets.

The protests are being led by students protesting corruption, the high cost of education, and poor conditions at universities. Other citizens have joined them, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Recall

On October 14, student protests in Albania's capital, Tirana, escalated into large-scale riots involving arson and clashes with police, which have continued for more than 10 hours. At least 40 people have been detained, and dozens have been injured.

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