American archaeologists have discovered an ancient site in Texas where people conducted mass bison hunts over a period of approximately 3,000 years. The find challenges scientists' previous notions about the spread of hunting technologies among the Indigenous peoples of North America, Rice University reports, writes UNN.

Details

The archaeological site, named "Night Hawk," was discovered within Caprock Canyons State Park. It is only the second such site found in Texas.

Previously, researchers believed that the practice of mass bison hunting using natural cliffs was widespread primarily in the northern Great Plains.

What the discovery revealed about ancient hunters

According to Rice University researcher August Costa, such hunts required a high level of organization, coordination, and division of responsibilities among a large number of people.

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Scientists suggest that such events had not only economic but also social significance. They may have facilitated the exchange of resources and cultural traditions, as well as the holding of joint ceremonies and celebrations.

Radiocarbon analysis of the bison bones found at the site showed that at least seven separate mass hunts took place there over a period of approximately 3,000 years.

Archaeologists have already identified other potential ancient hunting sites in the region, which they plan to investigate further.

The results of the research were published in the specialized journal American Antiquity.

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