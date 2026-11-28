The National Anti-Corruption Bureau, responding to a request from the parliamentary Temporary Investigative Commission, provided the travel order for NABU Director Semen Kryvonos. According to the document, he is abroad from November 22 to December 6 and will visit four countries during that time: Italy, Belgium, Poland, and Japan. This was reported by the TСI chair, Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko, on his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

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According to Honcharenko, from November 23 to 26, Kryvonos was in Rome at a forum on the rule of law. On November 24, the NABU director was invited to a two-hour panel discussion, and the following day to a closed roundtable. Thus, during both TCI meetings, on November 23 and 25, Kryvonos was in Rome.

On November 26–27, “working meetings” with the EU Anti-Corruption Initiative in Ukraine were scheduled for him in Brussels. Honcharenko emphasized that the commission had received no confirmation of these meetings.

“We were not provided with invitations to these meetings,” the MP wrote.

The longest leg of the trip is Tokyo. From November 29 to December 5, Kryvonos will take a week-long course organized by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), “Capacity Building in Anti-Money Laundering.” According to Honcharenko, the NABU director is one of 12 participants in the training.

The TCI chair noted that the commission had offered Kryvonos a choice of two dates for the meeting—December 7 or 11. Since the business trip ends on December 6, Honcharenko believes it no longer prevents the NABU director from appearing before the commission. The MP also ironically suggested that jet lag might be possible after the flight from Tokyo.

Honcharenko also recalled an incident involving State Financial Monitoring Service Head Filip Pronin: he had previously failed to attend a TCI meeting due to sick leave, and the following day was in Tanzania. The MP ironically remarked that the issue of combating money laundering seems to become a pretext for long-distance trips particularly often.