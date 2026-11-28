Over the past day, the Russian occupation army lost another 2,825 servicemen, 42 artillery systems, 35 armored combat vehicles, and hundreds of other pieces of military equipment. This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s report as of November 28, reports UNN.

Details

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the enemy’s total personnel losses have reached approximately 1,650,986 people.

Over the past day, the Russians lost 3 tanks, 35 armored combat vehicles, 42 artillery systems, 6 multiple-launch rocket systems, and 10 air defense systems. The total losses of this equipment amount to 12,517, 26,038, 52,900, 2,312, and 1,782 units, respectively.

The enemy also lost 1,359 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles and 10 ground-based robotic systems. The total losses of these systems have reached 623,676 and 3,253 units, respectively.

In addition, over the past day, the Russian army lost 575 vehicles and fuel trucks, as well as 7 pieces of special equipment. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, these figures have amounted to 181,327 and 4,958 units, respectively.

The enemy’s total losses also include 456 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 5,278 cruise missiles, 36 warships and boats, and 2 submarines.

Data on the Russian army’s losses is being уточнено.

The Kremlin has once again started talking about nuclear weapons and claimed that Russia has found itself surrounded by enemies