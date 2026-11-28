The new composition of the U.S. Congress, in which Democrats may hold a majority starting in January 2027, could pass legislation requiring Donald Trump’s administration to support Ukraine and Taiwan, while Senator Tim Kaine has proposed a way to avoid a presidential veto. The Washington Post reports, UNN writes.

Details

During the Halifax International Security Forum in Canada, U.S. senators held meetings with representatives of allied states, who called on Congress to provide more active support for Ukraine.

According to Democratic Senator Andy Kim, foreign officials asked U.S. lawmakers to speak out more forcefully, since Trump is currently the only U.S. voice they hear.

How Congress can avoid Trump’s veto

Senator Tim Kaine suggested that funding for Ukraine could be included in a bill together with other initiatives whose implementation is of interest to the American president.

If funding for Ukraine is added to a bill along with other things Trump likes, perhaps he will decide not to veto it Kaine explained.

The senator is also convinced that next year Congress will take a much stronger stance in support of NATO and U.S. allies, even if lawmakers fail to change the policy of the American president.

At the same time, some U.S. lawmakers and foreign diplomats doubt that the new Congress will be able to effectively constrain Trump. They fear that the president will block bills that have been passed or seek ways not to implement their provisions, as has already happened with the law on sanctions against Russia, most of the restrictions provided for by which Trump refused to impose.

Zelenskyy wants Congress to pressure Putin if Trump fails to reach a deal — Bloomberg