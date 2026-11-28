The German defense concern Rheinmetall is likely to abandon the project to establish a plant in Ukraine for the production of 155 mm shells. Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger said this during a presentation held as part of Capital Markets Day on November 27, UNN reports.

Details

"As for the Ukrainian side, we see that Ukrainians are now producing a great deal themselves in the field of artillery, especially in the short- and medium-range segment. They have built up the production capacities they wanted to have on their own. That is why we probably will not continue implementing our project for a plant in Ukraine with a capacity of 250,000 shells, since there has been no progress on the Ukrainian side—they want to do this themselves," Papperger said.

At the same time, he said that the company might provide the necessary equipment so that Ukraine could manufacture artillery shells independently.

Let us recall

The new Rheinmetall plant in Unterlüß, Germany, produced a "five-digit number" of 155 mm artillery shells for Ukraine in less than a year. In 2027, the facility plans to reach a capacity of 350,000 munitions per year.