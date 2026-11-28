A delegation of a dozen U.S. officials met in Brussels on November 19 with European diplomats negotiating the EU Space Act to oppose the proposal. Rapporteur reported this, citing four EU diplomats, writes UNN.

Details

According to the diplomats, the diplomatic attachés of all bloc countries responsible for negotiations on the European Union Space Act (EUSA) were invited to the meeting, and most of them attended.

The American colleagues, indirectly calling for changes to the EUSA, said that the U.S. legislative framework in the space sector does not provide for extraterritoriality requirements, the diplomats reported.

The American delegation also mentioned that U.S. legislation does not impose safety or resilience requirements on the French rocket company Arianespace, the diplomats reported.

The American giant Amazon purchased 24 launches using the European company's Ariane 6 rocket to place satellites into low Earth orbit.

The EUSA proposes rules to reduce the amount of space debris and assess environmental impacts for foreign satellites, regulating the conditions for selling space-derived data on the EU market.

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The American delegation included representatives of five U.S. agencies: the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which deals with civil aviation; the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the regulatory body for telecommunications and broadcasting; the Office of Space Affairs (OSAA), which handles diplomatic space policy; the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which deals with weather forecasting and climate and ocean monitoring; and federal export-control authorities, which oversee restrictions on sensitive goods and technologies.

The American delegation also expressed doubts about the possibility of agreeing on a so-called equivalence decision under the EUSA concerning access for American space companies to the EU market. EU diplomats said this was because their American colleagues claimed that the U.S. framework does not regulate EU companies' access to the U.S. market.

The equivalence decision became a key point of debate in the European Parliament, where MEPs asked whether granting American companies access to the EU market without immediate reciprocal access for European firms could give American competitors an unfair advantage.

EU diplomats, as reported, expressed differing views on the meeting's outcome. But they all said that the American governance system is more complex than the one the EU is building together with the EUSA.

Some diplomats also criticized what they considered the American delegation's condescending attitude.

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