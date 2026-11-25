Photograph: Eric Gay/AP

On Wednesday, U.S. federal regulators approved the creation of a network of data centers in space, saying it would "support the rapid development of an American economy based on superintelligence," UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

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The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said regulators had authorized the placement in orbit of 1 million Starmind satellites—essentially computing modules—developed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. It is the first such authorization in U.S. history.

The FCC said the decision "brings humanity closer to a Type II civilization on the Kardashev scale—one capable of harnessing all the energy of the Sun."

"America is leading the world into the era of superintelligence," FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said.

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Supporters of the project argue that placing data centers in space is necessary because the artificial intelligence industry is growing, while such facilities on Earth place significant strain on power grids and water supply systems.

"By harnessing an almost constant flow of solar energy with minimal operating and maintenance costs, these satellites will deliver revolutionary economic and energy efficiency while substantially reducing the environmental impact associated with terrestrial data centers," SpaceX said in a filing with the FCC.

However, critics point out that the technology for such space-based data centers is still in development, meaning their actual deployment is still a long way off.

Under the license approved on Wednesday, SpaceX must begin deployment no later than November 2033, place 10% of the total number—that is, 100,000 satellites—in orbit no later than November 2035, and deploy 50% by November 2038, the FCC said.

It is currently unknown whether SpaceX will actually place 1 million satellites in space (by comparison, only 17,000 satellites are currently in orbit). Operators often seek authorization for more spacecraft than they actually plan to launch, giving them greater flexibility in designing their systems.

For example, before beginning deployment of the Starlink system, SpaceX received authorization for 42,000 satellites. Today, the network has just over 11,000 satellites. In its application, SpaceX relies heavily on cost reductions made possible by Starship—a next-generation reusable rocket currently being developed by the company—to facilitate satellite deployment.

Amazon’s satellite communications competitor—the Leo project—and other parties criticized the plan, expressing doubts that SpaceX would be able to deploy all the satellites and suggesting that it could take centuries. In March, Carr dismissed the criticism.

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"Amazon should focus on putting its own house in order—with its own launches and its own satellite network—instead of worrying about others that are actually launching satellites with the intensity and pace that SpaceX is," Carr said.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said it had also approved SpaceX’s requests to create additional communications channels to provide redundancy for its optical network.