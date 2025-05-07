US cuts space pollution research, Musk may benefit

The problem of metal accumulation from spacecraft in the stratosphere may go unattended, as the Trump administration proposes to stop research on space pollution. This could be a "boon" for Elon Musk's projects, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

The Trump administration is ready to stop federal research on space pollution problems from satellites and rockets, including those caused by Elon Musk's companies' projects.

Context

Pollution is forming in the stratosphere, which appears to be accumulating at alarming levels, according to researchers' reports. There is a threat that this impact will destroy the ozone layer, and humanity is potentially threatened by significantly higher levels of ultraviolet radiation. The consequences will further destabilize the Earth's climate.

Space pollution research projects under threat of liquidation

The issue of the impact on space from satellites and rockets was dealt with by the Office of Atmospheric Research of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Now the Trump administration is proposing to liquidate NOAA.

At the end of 2023, a study sponsored by Noaa found that metals from spacecraft that evaporate during their return to the atmosphere accumulate in the stratosphere - writes the publication.

Further stratospheric measuring flights, scheduled for February, would have continued this research. However, both projects were postponed after the funding was frozen. This even happened earlier - even before the broader Noaa cuts were approved, - former Noaa officials said.

"This is an absolute lie": Tesla denies rumors of seeking a replacement for Elon Musk

It is currently believed that the main part of the pollution comes from the "megaconstellations" Starlink and Amazon, which provide broadband internet, consisting of approximately 10,000 satellites.

The Guardian notes that approximately 7,000 Starlink satellites provide broadband internet to various segments of the population and organizations. For example, governments and the military. And also, mostly - rural customers who otherwise cannot access the services.

At the same time, the satellite race between countries is gaining momentum.

Within a decade, there will be somewhere up to 100,000 satellites in near-Earth orbit - the material provides a relevant forecast.

Key danger to the stratosphere

Spacecraft can create problems during their ascent and descent. Launches emit a range of emissions, such as black carbon, nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, aluminum oxide, chlorine gases, and, once in orbit, mercury.

When satellites are decommissioned after five to fifteen years, they release metals during evaporation. This injects pollutants into previously pristine parts of the stratosphere. Scientists emphasize that this is a very sensitive system and note that the consequences of this are very poorly understood as of now.

During a stratospheric measuring flight sponsored by NOAA in late 2023, metals were found in sulfuric acid aerosols, which make up a significant portion of the stratosphere and are believed to play an extremely important role in regulating Earth's temperature. Aerosols can partially function as a planetary "sunscreen", creating clouds at high levels. That is, those levels that reflect solar radiation, and at the same time prevent greenhouse gases and pollutants from entering the ozone layer from below.

But how do spacecraft metals, natural metals, and sulfuric acid aerosols interact?

Largely unknown, as we have no observations - confirmed Chris Maloney, a researcher at the University of Colorado,

He is a co-author of a 2023 article on the results of stratospheric measurement flights.

Let us remind you

Texas has officially created the city of Starbase, where Elon Musk's SpaceX is based.

SpaceX has received approval from US regulators to increase the number of Starship launches from Texas.

Musk said that he and Trump agree "in 80% of cases"